Key Glock Accused Of Assault By Ex-Girlfriend

Key Glock has been accused of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend during a verbal confrontation.

The allegation was made by the alleged victim, Karin Jinsui, amid a heated war of words between the former couple on social media. “He put his hands on me Monday because he don’t know how to have grown up conversations & I STILL ain’t call the cops or inform the hotel. I just left,” Jinsui wrote in response to disparaging remarks made by Glock. “Why he decided to post about the cops & they wasn’t even called is funny as hell.”

The woman also accused the Paper Route Empire star of being immature and incapable of fulfilling her emotional needs. “All that boy has to offer is money & [d**k] literally. I can find that [sh*t] a million other places. I’m a grown righteous woman & I require more than that… that he can’t offer.” She continued, adding “He’s the real one that ain’t [sh*t] & he knows it. He tries to ACT like he so ‘Playa’ to the public but really he’s a hurt [ass] little boy….that desperately needs help.”

Jinsui concluded her string of statements by suggesting that she’s decided to move on and cut ties with the Memphis native, noting that his personal life doesn’t coincide with his lifestyle and persona. “I did my best with tryna understand him but he ain’t ready to be a man & he’s not a good person. It works for his rapper image. Not his personal affairs. He’ll learn one day…but not with me! Lol.”

The tension between Key Glock and Jinsui first came to light earlier this week, when the rapper went on a rant on social speaking down on her physical appearance and announcing the end of their relationship. “Sending this fake godly as bi**h back to da streets,” he wrote on Twitter.

In another post, the Glockoma 2 creator added “She might look good on IG but I SWEAR dat bi**h AINT NONE!!” The 26-year-old also accused Jinsui of threatening to involve the police in their dispute, writing “ion respect nobody who play police games,” along with a thumbs down emoji.

VIBE has reached out to Key Glock’s representatives for comment.

See Key Glock’s tweets below.