Key Glock Honors Young Dolph With Rolling Loud Tribute Performance

The Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the loss of rap star Young Dolph, who was murdered while visiting Makeda’s Cookie Shop in his hometown of Memphis last month. Rapper Key Glock, a family member of Dolph and an artist on his record label, Paper Route Entertainment, paid tribute to his collaborator and mentor with a performance at the Rolling Loud festival’s stop in San Bernadino, Calif. this past Saturday (Dec. 11).

After labelmates Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz took the stage to warm up the crowd and publicly pay their respects to Dolph, along with an appearance by rapper Curren$y, Key Glock emerged and performed a medley of he and Dolph’s most popular hits. In addition to running through fan-favorites from he and Dolph’s Dum and Dummer series, Glock was also joined by OT Genasis to perform his 2016 collaboration with Dolph “Cut It.”

Key Glock, whose close bond with Dolph was well-documented, has expressed the impact that his death has had on him personally over the past month. Taking to Instagram on various occasions since Dolph’s passing to pay homage to him, he recently showed off a new tattoo of Young Dolph’s face on his arm with the caption, “When they see me, they see you.” Shortly after Dolph’s murder, he shared a vintage picture of himself and Dolph with a caption detailing the nature of their relationship beyond music, in which he compared their chemistry to that of former NBA coach Phil Jackson and sports icon Michael Jordan.

Check out the Instagram post below.