Keyshia Cole Mourns Death Of Adoptive Father, Leon Cole Jr.

Just four months after the passing of her biological mother, Keyshia Cole is mourning the death of her adoptive father, Leon Cole Jr. The tragic news was confirmed by the singer and her adoptive mother, Yvonne.

On Saturday (Nov. 13), Yvonne Cole issued a statement on Facebook. “With a heart of sadness and sincere condolences, we solicit your prayers for Dr. Yvonne Cole and the Cole family in the passing of Mr. Leon Cole, Jr. You are welcome to leave your prayers and any heartwarming messages as they deal with the passing of Mr. Leon Cole, Jr., due to COVID-19 complications […] Services are pending.”

On Tuesday (Nov. 16), the “Love” singer honored her dad on Instagram. “Unfortunately my father didn’t make it through his complications, due to covid-19. So here we are. He’s the entire reason my last name is COLE. The only father I knew, he did such a great job here on earth!!!!! He made sure (Even tho he wasn’t my biological father) to keep a stable foundation and roof over all of our heads during our upbringing!!!!”

She continued, “Working for @rideact for over 30 years, My child hood was filled with 40L and 52L rides along side my father!!! I loved having a bus pass until I was 18 years old. He was a very wise man. Taught me and my siblings that knowledge is power!! He was very dedicated to learning and sharing his strong thoughts and opinions on the Bible and religion, and His loving passion for Yahweh Elohim with also Our many long talks of love and how a man needs to treat a woman. Maybe the reason a man hasn’t been able to hold on to me too long, (LOL) (JK) (But serious)…He was the greatest example of love, 51 years of marriage to my mother Yvonne Cole. Seriously the most loving guy I’ve ever known. And he’s gonna be missed so much! I hate that this has happened !!! And that I’ve now lost two beautiful souls within a few months from each other.”

