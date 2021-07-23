Keyshia Cole Shares Heartfelt Message In Honor Of Late Mother, Frankie Lons

Keyshia Cole opened up about the death of her mother Frankie Lons in an emotional Instagram post. As VIBE previously reported, the reality show star passed away of an alleged drug overdose on her 61st birthday on July 18. According to the report, her son Sam confirmed the news to TMZ. The outlet shared he checked in with his mother daily and made weekly visits throughout the past year in an attempt to help her stay clean in her years-long battle with addiction.

An official cause of death was not released by medical officials nor shared by Cole in her social media post. The “Love” singer used the opportunity to reflect on her relationship with her mother, her siblings, and remember the good times they shared together.

“This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed. It’s crazy because… For weeks I’ve been quoting you,” she shared on Instagram.

“Your humor was unmatched!!! Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality…. we all did. I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us…..the love for all your children was definitely felt. When u said all you want is to have ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME meant the most to you, And I’m completely down to do that for you. Even through our differences …. WE LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Frank da bank!”

Lons was introduced to the public in 2006 on the BET reality show Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is. The series gave an intimate look at the family and portrayed their ups and downs as they worked to repair relationships and grow together. The series resulted in a spin-off for Lons and her daughter Neffeteria Pugh appropriately called, Frankie & Neffe.

A spokesperson for BET released a statement to USA Today, which reads as follows:

“Our viewers first got to meet and know her in ‘Keyshia Cole: All In’ as Keyshia Cole’s birth mother and in multiple other unscripted projects, including ‘Keyshia Cole: My New Life’ and ‘Frankie & Neffe.’ Viewers also go [sic] to see first-hand Frankie’s trials and tribulations as she battled addiction and as she tried to mend her relationship with her daughters,” the statement continued. “Frankie was a resilient woman, mom, and friend with so much to offer and will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Keyshia, Neffe, and the family during this difficult time.”

Elite Noel, another of Lons’ daughters also took to social media to confirm the news that her mom had passed, writing, “Worse pain ever….to see my mama in a body bag on her birthday! My heart so f–kin broke.”

View Keyshia Cole’s Instagram post below: