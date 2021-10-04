Keyshia Cole’s Mother, Frankie Lons’ Cause Of Death Revealed

Frankie Lons died on her 61st birthday this past July and her cause of death has now been revealed. According to TMZ, the Alameda County Coroner’s Office determined Lons died due to accidental overdose from multiple drug intoxication.

Lons’ son, Sam, broke the news of her tragic passing stating that the reality star overdosed at her Oakland home as her family and friends gathered to celebrate her birthday. It’s been reported that he checked in with his mother daily in an effort to help her sobriety after years of battling addiction.

In January 2020, it was revealed that Lons checked herself back into rehab. The “Heaven Sent” singer expressed her feelings regarding her mother’s journey on Instagram. In a now-deleted post, she wrote, “happy YOU DECIDED ON YOUR OWN, to check YOURSELF INTO a facility to get treatment. It’s only been two weeks but, I’m trying to be hopeful and optimistic. Maybe that’s what’ll make THIS TIME different.”