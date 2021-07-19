Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons, Dead At 61

Frankie Lons, mother of R&B singer Keyshia Cole and reality show star has reportedly passed away. According to TMZ, she allegedly died of a drug overdose while celebrating her 61st birthday. Since becoming a public figure, Lons and her family have been open about her struggles with drug addiction. Her son Sam confirmed the news with TMZ.

According to the report, he checked in with Lons daily to keep track of her journey to sobriety. Sam wants the world to remember his mother as a person who loved her kids and wanted her children to be together despite any conflicts in their relationship. Cole’s sister Elite Noel created a post on her Instagram story grieving their mother.

“Worse pain ever….to see my mama in a body bag on her birthday! My heart so f–kin broke,” she wrote.

Lons became a public figure after appearing on Keyshia Cole’s reality show The Way It Is in 2006. The series, which aired on BET, gave an inside look into the family and lifestyle of the “Love” singer, allowing fans to develop an appreciation of her mother and siblings. In the first season, for the first time in a year, Cole visited Lons while she was in jail. Throughout the reality series, the mother-daughter duo attempted to repair their relationship.

Back in August 2018, the Oakland, Calif. native shared an encouraging post on Instagram for anyone who has a family member dealing with addiction.

“Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken,” she wrote on the social media platform. “I’m hoping if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all.”

Cole and Lons graced VIBE‘s March 2009 cover, where they are snapped sharing a hearty laugh in one of the best images you’ll see of the mother and daughter duo.

Keyshia Cole and Frankie Lons share a laugh on VIBE’s March 2009 cover. VIBE

Our prayers and condolences go out to Keyshia Cole and her family.