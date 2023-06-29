Khalid’s Mother Shares Details Surrounding Recent Car Accident

Khalid was recently involved in a car accident that has him temporarily stepping out of the spotlight.

His mother, Linda Wolfe, has now explained to ABC-7 that the “Love Lies” crooner pulled over while driving because his car began to overheat. When he moved into the passenger seat of the stationary automobile, he was hit by a passing car.

The “Location” singer suffered from minor injuries and is taking some personal time for his recovery.

The 25-year-old was the supporting act on Ed Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x (“Mathematics”) Tour. The latter was the first to share news of the accident.

The British singer-songwriter shared an Instagram Story on Friday (June 23) to inform fans that Khalid wouldn’t be performing during a show in Maryland on June 25. Instead of replacing the American Teen crooner, Sheeran chose to be his own opening act.

During the show, a fan shared that the pop star expressed, “I just want to say, before I introduce this next song, that I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he’ll be joining us in Boston. He is recovering, and we wish him the best.” There haven’t been any updates coming from Khalid directly.

Sheeran’s tour came in the midst of him facing a copyright infringement lawsuit. The heirs of Ed Townsend, co-writer of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On,” claimed that Sheeran, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music Publishing owed them money for allegedly stealing the R&B ballad for his record, “Thinking Out Loud.”

“If I had done what you’re accusing me of doing, I’d be quite an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people and do that,” Sheeran argued.

He also threatened to quit music if found liable, but was found not guilty in May.