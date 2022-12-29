Kid Cudi Awarded “Best Reaction” By ‘Hot Ones’

Scott Mescudi attends the Entergalactic Premiere at the Paris Theatre on September 28, 2022 in New York City.

Kid Cudi has earned multiple honors throughout his career, and can now add another unique award to his mantle. The 38-year-old was recognized by Hot Ones for having the “Best Reaction” to the show’s fiery chicken wings.

“Yo, I want to say thank you so, so much for this award,” the Cleveland rapper said in an Instagram video post from First We Feast and Hot Ones on Wednesday (Dec. 28). “I’ve been a fan of Hot Ones for a minute. You know, you guys been seeing me on Twitter talking about it. Been planning this for a couple years and you know, I just wanted it to be memorable, just wanted to have some funny moments, wanted to make you guys laugh.”

He continued, “So here we are! I guess I did the job. Sean, holla at me! We gotta do round two next. Switch up them sauces. Alright? Give me a little test. Peace and love.” The Grammy nominee was campaigning for an appearance on the show last December and made it happen in under a year later.

Im doin Hot Ones next year lets go — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 24, 2021

More hot ones memes please — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) October 6, 2022

The episode was a major viral success, so much so that the “Pursuit Of Happiness” rapper asked fans to continue making memes of him. His hard work paid off, and now he can lay claim to having the “Best Reaction” of any Hot Ones guest in 2022.

Elsewhere this year, the melodic rapper revealed that his next album will be his last before he retires from music. The upcoming project will be for the fans and will feature all new music, he said on Twitter in November.

Check out Cudi’s October appearance on Hot Ones below.