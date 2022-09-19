Kid Cudi Claims He’s Hip-Hop’s Most Hated Man

Kid Cudi believes he’s hip-hop’s Public Enemy Number One—and we’re not talking about Chuck D or Flava Flav. According to AllHipHop, the Cleveland native took to Twitter on Saturday (Sept. 16) to vent his frustrations about his current standing in the genre and culture.

“I am the most hated man in hip hop right now, it seems, But I’m one of the most blessed!!,” Cudi expressed in a series of now-deleted tweets. “Remember yall, Scott here to remind you dont give f**k about what anyone says about you. F**k ’em.”

The “Kids See Ghosts” rapper continued, addressing his fans, stating no matter what anybody does, they “can’t stop your destiny from being fulfilled.” Cudder also mentioned he would be writing a memoir soon to tell his full, unfiltered story.

“No matter what anybody tries to do, they can’t stop your shine, and they cant stop your destiny from being fulfilled. I am proof. Watch me yall. Big bro will show u.”

Soon after Cudi’s declaration, his forthcoming LP Entergalactic was leaked over the weekend. HipHopDX reports that Cudi’s album was released prematurely on Saturday (Sept. 18), and that the album was littered with fart sounds.

Fans immediately suspected that producer Mike Dean was behind the leak, citing Cudi’s falling out with the Grammy-winning producer as evidence. “Mf leaked his album cus he didn’t make the cut of the tour,” one Twitter user typed. “Sh*ts immature and weird to me, especially for a dude that’s like 70.”

The official Entergalactic album and Netflix project of the same name arrive on Sept. 30 and includes “Angel,” “Do What I Want,” and “Willing to Trust” (featuring Ty Dolla Sign).

Im writing a memoir. Im finally gonna tell my story. The full story. All real. All honest. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 16, 2022