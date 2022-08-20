Kid Cudi To Kanye West: “I’m Not One Of Your kids. I’m Not Kim.”

Kanye West and Kid Cudi attend The "Cruel Summer" Presentation by Kanye West during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Casino Palm Beach on May 23, 2012 in Cannes, France.

Kid Cudi isn’t mincing his words when it comes to Kanye West. In fact, he believes it would “take a miracle” for the duo to reconcile. During an interview with Esquire, Cudi talked about the recent falling out between himself and Ye, which escalated as a result of the Donda album. West removed Cudi’s vocals from the album, after he refused to stop being Pete Davidson’s friend, and proceeded to post harmful memes at his former friend’s expense.

He responded to the situation, stating he’s always lent a hand to West, but he never lent one back.

“I’ve been on every one of that man’s albums. He’s only been on two of mine,” Cudi told Clover Hope for the Esquire cover story. “That should tell you something. And don’t think I didn’t ask.”

The A Kid Named Cudi artist dove into the moment he became mentally impacted by the situation. He referenced seeing himself trending and realizing it’s because Kanye was posting about him on social media.

“Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some sh*t about you?” Cudi asked. “That sh*t pissed me off. That he had the power to f**k with me that week. That he used his power to f**k with me. You f**king with my mental health now, bro.”

He continued, adding he’s not a part of whatever is going on between ex-wife Kim Kardashian and former boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It doesn’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not. None of this sh*t had anything to do with me,” he continued. “If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? You need to own up to your sh*t like every man in this life has.”

“It’s gonna take a motherf**king miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

Cudi recently felt the wrath of Kanye’s fans when he replaced him as a Rolling Loud headliner. During his performance, Cudi was pelted with garbage from a booing crowd, who demanded they see West. He ultimately stormed off stage in response and refused to finish his set.

Kid Cudi may be right: a monk may be needed to mend this friendship.

Read the entire interview here.