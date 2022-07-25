Rolling Loud Releases Statement In Support Of Kid Cudi

Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Rolling Loud has issued a statement supporting Kid Cudi after the artist was hit with festival garbage during his performance on Friday night (July 22) at Rolling Loud Miami. The festival denounced hate of all kinds and expressed solidarity with Kid Cudi in a statement released on Saturday (July 23).

“Rolling Loud is a family. Our fans, the artists, and everyone involved need to look out for each other,” tweeted the Rolling Loud Twitter account. “Share the love and be respectful to everyone. We love you, Cudi. Please take care of each other, and let’s have an amazing day 2!”

The statement arrives on the heels of the rapper leaving the festival mid-set after being hit with water bottles and other trash. Cudi, who was added to the event after Kanye West dropped out, became dispirited by the disrespect from the crowd.

We love you, Cudi. Please take care of each other and let’s have an amazing day 2! — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 23, 2022

“If I get hit with one more f**king thing—if I see one more f**king thing on this f**king stage, I’m leaving,” the Indicud rapper cautioned the Rolling Loud crowd. “Don’t f**k with me.”

Moments later, Cudi was hit with another object and stormed off the stage without another word. Portions of the crowd began chanting “Kanye” as the Cleveland artist made his exit.

They hit Cudi's face with a bottle… pic.twitter.com/CyQh0s71EM — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 23, 2022

Interestingly enough, Kanye West made an appearance at Rolling Loud, despite his unspecified reason for dropping out as a headliner. Fellow Chicago native Lil Durk brought out Ye during his performance later that night. Kanye performed The Life of Pablo fan-favorite, “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” which featured Kid Cudi.