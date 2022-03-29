Kid Trunks Admits He Lied About Having Lung Cancer, Being Shot In Face

Months after announcing he’d been diagnosed with lung cancer and had been shot in the face, Florida rapper Kid Trunks has admitted to lying about both experiences. Taking to Instagram Live this week, the XXXTentacion affiliate explained his reasoning for fabricating the stories, pointing to drug addiction for his questionable actions.

“Around the time I did what I did, I’m not trying to blame or make any excuses up for what I did, what I did was very corny, dumb, stupid, and retarded on my behalf, and I can admit that as a man,” shared the “Invisible Klip” rapper. “First of all, I do wanna apologize for what I said about me getting shot. I did not get shot. I had a seizure in the hospital and I had the COVID mask over my face and I was straining myself. You know, they have a metal string in the COVID mask and it popped out and I cut myself in the chin.”

The 21-year-old continued, adding, “I wasn’t thinking, and not just that, I also have a very bad drug addiction, and that leads me to do very impulsive things. I felt that my career was going down. I felt like I wasn’t getting as much love as I used to be. They say clout is a hell of a drug, but drug is a hell of a drug. I felt that me lying about getting shot would work on my behalf, which it didn’t. And honestly, that was probably the stupidest thing I’ve ever fu*king done. Yes, I was clout-chasing, I will admit that.”

While the Florida-born rapper admits his lung cancer diagnosis was a farce, he does reveal that he is suffering from cancer-related issues in his chest and his brain. “About the cancerous sh*t, I have an abscess growing in my chest and in the back of my brain that is cancerous,” he explained. “The one thing I did lie about is having lung cancer. I don’t have lung cancer, I have a cancerous abscess growing in my chest and in the back of my brain. But I do not have lung cancer. I was just off the drugs. I got my phone at the wrong time. You guys don’t have to believe me if you don’t want to. I’ve been capping a lot due to me just overdoing myself.”

“Like I’m saying, I’m not trying to make excuses for myself. I’m not trying to seek any sympathy right now, but I am going through a lot mentally, spiritually, physically. I’ll just be real with y’all, I apologize for lying about getting shot. I apologize for lying about having lung cancer. I also apologize for making my friends, my family, and my fans look bad. I just really wanna apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

Speaking on his usage of prescription drugs, Trunks insists he’s not addicted, but also acknowledges the damage that his vices have caused and the fatal impact it could have on his life. “I’m not bad on Percocets, I just do them, and I’ve been doing them for a long time,” shared the Vietnamese-American rapper. “Sometimes it takes the best of me. Really and truly, if I don’t change now, the only result that’s gonna happen is death, and we all don’t want that. The only thing I definitely didn’t lie about is having two near-death experiences in the last three months. I definitely had that. I just lied about what happened.”