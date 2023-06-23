Killer Mike Clarifies André 3000 Album Claim: “I Was Stoned Out Of My Mind”

Killer Mike has retracted his statement regarding a potential André 3000 album. During an interview with V-103, the Run The Jewels emcee clarified his statement, claiming he was high when he told Sway that 3 Stacks was gearing up for a project.

“I was stoned out of my mind playing, teasing with y’all,” Mike said, backpedaling. “Y’all done took the joke too seriously. But you know, [André 3000’s] always making music. He’s never not making music. So I got a chance to hear a lot of cool stuff… If you want to hear Dre though, I know where you can. It’s this album called Michael that’s out right now. There is Dre, Future, and Killer Mike…”

Killer Mike’s clarification arrived on the heels of the rapper insisting that his longtime colleague had a new album on the way. Speaking with Sway on Sway’s Universe on Tuesday (June 20) to promote his new LP, the acclaimed lyricist opened up about Outkast assisting him in his storied career.

Sway then stirred the pot, quipping, “What I’m hearing is Dre got an album coming.” The politically charged figure responded saying, “Yeah, I think we fly out in a couple [of] weeks to go listen to it.” The room was quickly filled with uncertainty until Sway stated, “He said he played him nine tracks of stuff he already had.”

Killer Mike says André 3000 has an album on the way: pic.twitter.com/Z5tp2Z1d8t — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 21, 2023

This isn’t the first time Killer talked about having more records with André in the stash. During a recent visit to The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God remarked that he heard a “phenomenal” seven-minute record featuring the two ATL rhymers, to which Mike confirmed there is another cut in the tuck.

“Killer Mike played me a record one time with him and André, I’m not even joking this is one of the greatest Hip-Hop records, just musical records I’ve ever heard in my life,” Charlamagne Tha God said. “It’s phenomenal. I can’t even describe what y’all doing on this record.”

“There is another Killer Mike and Dre feature and all we gotta do is make this album go No. 1 and make the guys from the label really, really happy and I’ll be back next year,” Mike replied. “It’s about 12 minutes — seven and five. Stacks rap longer. When you handsome all the girls like you, you get to rap longer.”

The entertainer, né Michael Santiago Render, dropped off his latest LP, Michael, on June 16, 2023. Michael features guest verses from CeeLo Green, Mozzy, Young Thug, 6lack, Eryn Allen Kane, Jagged Edge, André 3000, Future, Currensy, El-P, and more.