Killer Mike Explains How 50 Cent Indirectly “Damaged” His Career

Killer Mike has revealed that 50 Cent indirectly “damaged” his career early on.

During a conversation with Spin magazine, Mike spoke about his battle with self-doubt during his time signed with Columbia Records, where he released his 2003 debut, Monster. And while the LP sold over 500,000 units in America, comparisons to 50 Cent’s monstrous debut left him questioning his capabilities.

“My first record deal damaged me. It made me afraid; it pulled me back,” the outspoken entertainer admitted. “I hadn’t done terribly on the major. I just, you know, I came out the same year as 50 [Cent], selling 10 million f**king records. I sold, you know, 500,000.”

50 Cent’s debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, was released to commercial and critical acclaim. The blockbuster LP was released in February 2003, a month before Killer Mike’s project, and moved 872,000 units in its inaugural week. 50’s debut body of work would eventually snag 10 million by the end of the year.

The emcee, né Michael Santiago Render, is gearing up to drop his sixth studio album, Michael. Render recently detailed how Andre 3000 was reluctant to give the artist the green light to include his verse in his project.

On Monday (June 5), Killer Mike explained how Andre 3000’s guest verse was nearly axed before the legend heard Detroit singer Eryn Allen Kane’s vocals on the track.

“André 3000, he’s in Japan right now as we talk, playing the flute,” the political figure expressed on Instagram. “He called me; he’s like, ‘Kill, I don’t know about the song, man. We just got a good rap record, man.’ Cuz [Lightyear] was like, ‘You sent him the final record?’ I’m like, ‘Nah.’ I sent it over with Eryn’s hook and stuff. He hit back with, ‘Yeah, yeah, you got the record. Who is that?!'”

Mike also took time to show love to Kane for her vocal performance, stating, “So thank you, Eryn, I appreciate you for that.”

Michael is set to release on June 16, with the project being Mike’s first solo release in a decade. The project will include features from Lil Wayne, Young Thug, El-P, Dave Chappelle, and more. No I.D. serves as the project’s executive producer.