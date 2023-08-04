Kim Kardashian Continues Efforts To Free C-Murder: “I Strongly Believe In Corey’s Innocence”

Kim Kardashian shared a lengthy statement on the status of C-Murder’s quest for freedom as she continues to advocate for his legal rights.

The reality show star shared a note to X (formerly Twitter) asking her followers to repost in agreement. In the critical upload written by Kardashian, she cites a newly enacted Louisiana law that could work in the imprisoned 52-year-old’s favor.

“I wanted to shed some light on a case that I’ve been working on for years…,” began the memo, before elaborating on the investigation and court proceedings during the rapper, legal name Corey Miller’s, trials.

“Rather than search for the real perpetrator of the crime, the local sheriff’s office zeroed in on proving a case against Mr. Miller. The lead detective harassed multiple witnesses and mishandled the case to such a degree that the trial court had no choice but to grant Mr. Miller a new trial after he was convicted in 2003.

Gordon Winter, 9, wearing a “free C-Miller” T-shirt, stands in front of the Jefferson Parish Government center in Gretna, La., on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2009. Winter’s uncle rapper Corey Miller, also known as C-Murder, was found guilty of second-degree murder, but the judge warned the verdict could be invalid. He’s accused of killing a teen in a nightclub in 2002. AP photo/Judi Bottoni

The statement continues to detail, “Louisiana recently enacted a new law that provides innocent people with the ability to raise a post-conviction claim of factual innocence. Mr. Miller has raised such a claim and, like all of his prior post-conviction filings, has been denied relief without even so much as an evidentiary hearing. In light of the fact that the only witnesses have completely recanted their testimony, there is absolutely no remaining evidence against Mr. Miller.”

In closing, the Skims founder declares “Corey Miller deserves a day in court to test the veracity of the recanted statements and to prove that he did not shoot Steve Thomas,” sharing condolences to the victim’s family.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Master P speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

In 2020, the “No Limit Soldiers” rapper named Kardashian, as well as his ex-girlfriend R&B singer Monica, his guardian angels for their work on his case. His brother, rapper Master P, shared frustration at the time as all parties took different approaches in aiding their friend and loved one.

“After our call for the first time in 19 years, I slept!! You can rest behind these walls but never do you actually sleep,” wrote C-Murder on Instagram after his first conversation with Kardashian.

Percy Miller Sr. and other family members of Corey “C-Murder” Miller, stand in front of the Jefferson Parish Government center in Gretna, La. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2009. Jurors in Corey “C-Murder” Miller’s trial have been sent back to the jury room after reaching a guilty verdict that included a questionable vote. AP photo/Judi Bottoni

The socialite’s criminal justice reform advocacy expands beyond C-Murder. Kardashian has used her platform and growing interest in legal matters to amplify the case of Cyntoia Brown who was granted clemency, as well as Alice Marie Johnson. Recently, she and rapper lil Baby visited a California prison with members of REFORM Alliance’s Future Shapers Advisory Council for Gen Z activists.

“It’s always an honor to be able to visit the men and women living behind our prison walls. Hearing the stories of people trapped in the prison system is what drives my commitment to advocate for reform and find ways to leverage my platform to help change lives and laws,” remarked the mother of four.

Check out Kim Kardashian’s update on her work on C-Murder’s case below.