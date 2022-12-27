Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting With Ye, Breaks Down In Tears

While Kanye West has been laying low following his controversial statements regarding Rosa Parks, his ex-wife and mother of their four children, Kim Kardashian, has opened up about raising kids with the Nazi-sympathizer in a new interview with Angie Martinez.

On Monday (Dec. 26), the Skims owner sat with Hip-Hop’s beloved radio personality on her In Real Life podcast, where Kim become visibly emotional while discussing the difficulty of co-parenting with West since their split in 2021.

Since then, West has displayed erratic behavior towards Kim, his friends, and the public.

“It’s hard,” the 42-year-old revealed almost nine minutes into the IRL conversation. “Co-parenting is really fu**ing hard.”

Reflecting on her own relationship with her late father Robert Kardashian, she added: “I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that, that’s what I would want for them.”

Kim made it clear that although her ex-husband has been in the media for anti-semitic remarks, losing multiple business deals, and for speaking on her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, she still tries her hardest to shield her children from his most controversial takes.

“If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?” she said. “That’s really heavy grown-up sh*t that they’re not ready to deal with. That they are not ready to deal with — and when they are, we’ll have those conversations.”

“I’ll be so prepared,” she added. “But until then I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible.”

Explaining why she has not publicly bashed West — like he’s done to her plenty of times — she said: “One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could — all the crazy sh*t — they’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know.”

She ended with, “It’s not my place anymore to jump in.”

(L-R) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kim filed for divorce from West after seven years of marriage. It was finalized in November of this year.

Despite being divorced for the third time, and things not working out with Davidson, the “hopeless romantic” told Martinez that she is hopeful to find “the right person” when time permits.

Watch Kim Kardashian talk about co-parenting with Kanye West above.