Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West: “Can’t Help People Who Don’t Want Help”

Kanye West (L) and Kim Kardashian attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West during an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

On Monday (May 22), the model revealed that lately she’s been in a good mental space, adding that the people around her are “really solid.” She then alluded to Kanye without naming him directly to proclaim that there are folks who need help, but don’t want it.

“Something I learned is that you cannot help people who don’t want the help,” Kim told the podcast host about her ex. “You can’t force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different…Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn’t work out that it’s a failure, but I don’t really look at it like that 15 years together, 10 years. That’s not a failure. That is so beautiful.”

The Skims owner officially filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage to Ye. In March 2022, Kim was declared legally single.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West talk from their courtside seats before the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2012 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Vasquez/Getty Images

Elsewhere in Kim’s life, the Los Angeles native, along with Lil Baby, Khloé Kardashian, Mike Rubin, and Dixie D’Amelio, visited a state prison in California as a part of the REFORM Alliance.

Page Six reported that Kim’s trip featured members of REFORM Alliance’s recently announced Future Shapers Advisory Council for Gen Z activists.

According to a statement issued to the outlet, the pair “met with incarcerated men in the facility to learn about their stories, hear about the challenges that led them into the criminal justice system, and identify ways in which the system can better support safety and rehabilitation.”

Kardashian spoke about the visit and how she was determined to “change lives and laws.”

“It’s always an honor to be able to visit the men and women living behind our prison walls,” she said. “Hearing the stories of people trapped in the prison system is what drives my commitment to advocate for reform and find ways to leverage my platform to help change lives and laws.”

“Today I was especially thrilled to bring REFORM’s Future Shapers Advisory Council inside the prison as well. We are building up the next generation of leaders and influencers who will join us in this fight.”