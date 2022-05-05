Ray J Admits Original Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Was Released In “Partnership” With Kris Jenner

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, it was stated that Kanye West retrieved the alleged sex tape involving his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her then-boyfriend, Ray J.

Initially, the “One Wish” singer took to social media to refute the claims, expressing, “Can’t let them do this anymore—so untrue.” However, he took a more direct approach to share his side of the story in an exclusive interview with DailyMail published on Wednesday (May 4).

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” he stated. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

Ray J and Kim Kardashian at Charlotte Ronson’s 2006 Fall/Winter Fashion Show and After Party. John Shearer/WireImage

There was a contractual agreement in place that prevented the “I Hit It First” singer from previously speaking on the infamous sex tapes filmed in 2002. He also admitted that he was never in possession of any of the sex tapes; there are reportedly multiple and they were kept in a Nike shoebox under Kim’s bed. In 2007, one of the tapes was sold to pornography distributor Vivid Entertainment for public distribution. Ray J also added that the sex tape release was similar to an album rollout.

“Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there,” he shared. However, Jenner claims to have “never negotiated” with Vivid Entertainment, but alleged Kim and Ray J orchestrated the deal with their lawyers.

The RayCon mogul also spoke on how the notorious ordeal has affected his personal life and career. “I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft […] For me, I’ve been walking on eggshells thinking I’m going to get in trouble for telling the truth and I’ve been holding onto it for the past 14 years and watching them humiliate me. They’re celebrating my destruction.”

He concluded, “I mean all of this is all a lie. From the beginning of us putting this sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment.”