Kim Kardashian And Mariah Carey Crash Daughters‘ TikTok For “It’s A Wrap” Challenge

For the newest iteration of Mariah Carey’s “It’s A Wrap” challenge on TikTok, the “Honey” singer partnered with Kim Kardashian to crash their daughters’ video on Monday (Feb. 20).

North West, Kardashian’s eldest child, and Monroe Cannon, Carey’s only daughter, were dancing to the viral TikTok trend before their moms, armed with hairbrushes, tried to steal their spotlight. The young girls jokingly pushed their parents out of frame before the camera cuts off. It appeared the mommy-daughter moment stemmed from a girls night in at Kardashian’s famous home in California.

Nearly a week prior, Moroccan—Carey’s son and Monroe’s twin brother—took part in his version (below) of the “It’s A Wrap” challenge with his mom. As she angrily “sang” the lyrics on a hostile phone call, he grabbed the phone, declaring “it’s a wrap” before hanging up the call.

The deep cut from Carey’s 2009 Memoirs Of An Imperfect Angel experienced a streaming spike, thanks to TikTok’s resurgence of the record. Not long after the Lambs ranked it on the TikTok charts, it amassed over a million weekly streams. This led to Carey releasing the It’s A Wrap EP earlier this month. The project features the a remix duet with Mary J. Blige, her solo rendition, the sped-up version popularized on the app, and an edited version.

Though Carey’s first visual submission garnered over 16 million views, the latest ones with Dem Babies have collectively gained over 10 million views. Yet, it’s the TikTok of Monroe channeling her mother as the iconic vocalist she’s known to be that has surpassed 25 million views and counting.

Watch the mommy-daughter “It’s a Wrap” challenge above.