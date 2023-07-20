Kim Kardashian Regrets Dating Pete Davidson “So Fast” After Kanye West Split

(L-R) Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Kim Kardashian has expressed her regret over her fling with Pete Davidson, admitting that she jumped into a new relationship too soon following her split from ex-husband Kanye West.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, which released on Thursday (July 20), Kim had a conversation with her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, getting candid about her perceived misstep in her love life.

“I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast,” she admitted, adding that she was merely looking for an escape from the turmoil that had engulfed her personal life. “I got my mind away from stuff and that’s not a way to run from things.”

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim now acknowledges the necessity of having to deal with ones own emotional wounds before seeking companionship elsewhere. “It’s better to deal. Heal. Deal, heal and then feel,” she said.

The 42-year-old continued, adding “I’m not going to take every experience and bad thing that happened to me and carry that into my life. What am I supposed to be learning from this? How is this going to make me a better person.”

Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson was revealed in Oct. 2021 amid swirling rumors of the pair’s budding romance. They dated for several months before calling it quits midway through the following year. In Feb. 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West, who she married in 2014 and shares four children with. The divorce was finalized in Nov. 2022.