Kimbella Confirms Split From Juelz Santana After Three Years Of Marriage

After dating for a decade, the pair married in 2019.

Kimbella and Juelz Santana posing for picture
Rapper Juelz Santana attends the Grungy Gentleman presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015, Kimbella attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hal Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Grungy Gentleman

Kimbella Vanderhee has confirmed that she and Juelz Santana are over.

On Wednesday (Dec. 29), the Love & Hip-Hop: New York alum took to Instagram to share the news. In a post featuring a picture of her on a beach wearing a purple and orange bikini, Vanderhee shows off her body with a simple caption: “next chapter…S I N G L E.”

Doubling down on the news that she and Santana have entered splitsville, the entertainer took to her Instagram story, hinting at a possible motive for the end of their marriage. Vanderhee details scenarios where Dipset’s sharpshooter may have fallen short.

“Arguing 24/7 because his feelings were all that mattered. Begging him to change so we could make it work. Feeling numb because he made you feel like the problem. Watching him mess up again when he promised he’d change,” she typed alongside clips from various movies.

“Feeling alone after he lied the whole relationship,” the caption continued. “Knowing it’s time to give up even though you love him. Figuring out how you’re going to fix yourself after he dragged you down.”

After dating for a decade and sharing two children — Bella Monroe, 10, and Juelz Santana James, 12 –the duo married in 2019. They welcomed a third child together that same year.

During the Apollo Theater proposal, which was shown on Love & Hip-Hop: New York, the Harlemite described the 39-year-old as “my queen.”

“This my lady. She’s been rocking with me for a long, long time,” Juelz told the audience. “She stuck it out with a ni**a through the ups and downs. I love you, baby. You’re my queen, and I want to do this in front of everybody right here.”

Kimbella wearing black
TV Personality Kimbella attends the Latina Beauty, Hair & Wellness Expo presented by Latina Media Ventures at Meadowlands Exposition Center on July 18, 2015 in Secaucus, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Latina
