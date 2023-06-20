Kimora And Aoki Lee Simmons Air Out Russell Simmons Over Alleged Threats And “Unhinged” Behavior

Kimora Lee Simmons doesn’t play when it comes to her children. On Monday (June 19), the single mother of five took to Instagram after her ex-husband Russell Simmons shaded her in a series of cryptic posts. They share two daughters, Ming and Aoki.

The Phat Farm founder was seemingly set off the day prior when Ming, 23, wished Kimora, 48, a “Happy Father’s Day.”

Russell, 65, shared an image that read, “Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all.” The next post read, “The father you have is the perfect father for the evolution of your soul and the lessons that you needed to learn in this lifetime.”

This led Kimora and Aoki, 20, to address his shade and alleged threats on Instagram Live. The latter shared screenshots from a conversation between her and her father where he claimed Kimora had “stolen” his money and called her a “piece of s**t.”

The recent Harvard graduate wrote, “I’ve had enough… I was always a daddy’s girl. You can see that in any picture. But he’s been awful to me for years and that’s just the truth. It’s like talking to a cruel child or something, and no he does not support me financially.”

Aoki does believe her father is experiencing some sort of mental issue. She also shared a screen-recording of a FaceTime call with Russell (above) where he was visibly yelling angrily as she was very emotional.

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

During Kimora’s Live, she claimed that Russell cut off Ming and Aoki, just before they were set to graduate. This piggybacked from Aoki’s allegation that he intentionally revoked access to her debit card while she was overseas, leaving her stranded. The Baby Phat owner mentioned that she’d been “carrying [him] financially over the past 10 years” when it came to keeping his companies afloat.

She also claimed that she has countless receipts to prove that Russell has been putting up a facade that he is on good terms with her and their children, which Kimora says “is far from the truth.”

In separate posts shared to her stories, the retired supermodel wrote, “I’m so sorry to have to do this, but this man has been threatening my kids’ lives. I’m hearing so much more now. We won’t be bullied threatened or afraid.”

Later adding, “The same abusive ish. This is how you maneuver with the world and women all around you. Your threats and lies and intimidation maneuvers and tactics are sad. Stop it please. Your own flesh and blood? Enough is enough.” 18 women have accused Russell of sexual misconduct, but he insists he’s innocent.

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

Aoki also mentioned that Russell has even sent men to intimidate Ming at her apartment in the middle of the night and says he was drastically different before the accusations came to light.

“Prior to his media issues, he was really the best dad ever and a great co-parent. He and my mom were best friends,” she wrote. “We all defended him against anything, and then he suddenly turned on ANYONE who will let him lash out. It’s a really just terrifying change to watch.”

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

Russell sued Kimora and her now ex-husband, Tim Leissner, in March 2021. He insinuated they tried to fraudulently transfer nearly $4 million of his shares in Celsius to help pay for Leissner’s bail and legal fees stemming from his 2018 money laundering case. Kimora’s attorneys denied the claim and accused Russell of “extortive harassment.”

She and Russell reportedly began dating while she was in high school. They wed in 1998 and divorced in 2009.