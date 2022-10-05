King Combs Brings “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” To The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

King Combs performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

King Combs arrived at the biggest night in Hip-Hop to perform on the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards stage. In all his Bad Boy glory, the young musician brought his Kodak Black-assisted single, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.”

Combs rocked a yellow Bad Boy baseball jersey and matching pants as pyrotechnics shot off in the background. Throughout the performance, King jumped, danced, and vibed as he delivered high energy to the award show attendees and rapped his verse with pristine Combs confidence.

“I just talk that Guapanese, it’s my language/ I just put some Cartiers on my main bi**h/ I just put some Valentino on my main h*e/ Bad Boy chain bussin’ like the rainbow/ I’m off Yak, I’m with Yak in the Lambo/ Yellin’ out the window/ “Money ain’t a thing, h*e,” he rhymed. “Yeah, uh/ We outside again/ Couple goons with me, we ain’t hidin’ in/ Brand new Cullinan, that’s what we slidin’ in/ Bad lil’ bi**h, I Prada her.”

Bad Boy’s heir to the throne released “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” in July 2022. The Rippa on the Beat-produced track pays homage to Lil’ Kim’s 1996 hit, “Crush on You.”

Watch King Combs’ performance below.