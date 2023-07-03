‘King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer’ Documentarian Addresses Boosie Badazz’s Criticism

Boosie Badazz is not a fan of the documentary depicting King Von’s life and his association with violence. Trap Lore Ross, the director of King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer, now has some words for Baton Rouge, La. rapper, especially given the fact that he admitted to not watching the entire thing.

“[If] Boosie watches the rest of the documentary—he said he only got like 30 minutes in, right?,” Ross said to TMZ on Sunday (June 2). “I feel like maybe if he checks the whole thing out … I don’t know, let’s see how he feels.”

DJ Vlad has also expressed his disapproval of the documentary. While Ross admitted that he looks up to Vlad, he had similar energy for the polarizing media personality. “I think Vlad did say he hadn’t seen the documentary yet, and once again, I think if you watch all the documentary, I think you would understand,” Ross said. “’Cause I guess Boosie’s kinda coloring Vlad’s response, in the sense that Boosie’s saying it’s all cap and Vlad’s kinda like, ‘Ah yeah, it’s all cap.’”

Boosie Badazz appeared in a VladTV video on June 26, where he slammed the documentary. “YouTube, and all these people who think they know about all this sh*t, don’t know what the f**k they talkin’ about,” he told DJ Vlad.

“If you wasn’t a part of this realm, you just like them motherf**kers on YouTube. All these motherf**kers be talkin’ ’bout people, man you don’t know what the f**k happened, bro. You wasn’t right there. You think you know who shot ’em, you don’t know who the f**k shot ’em,” Boosie said firmly.

Trap Lore Ross originally uploaded the documentary on YouTube in April before it was taken down. “Video got taken down,” Trap Lore Ross tweeted on April 9. “Hopefully I can get it back soon, working with YouTube now but it’s Easter weekend. Still on Patreon if you’re desperate.” A new version, which is about thirty minutes shorter, was re-uploaded to the popular site and amassed over seven million views.

The documentary attempts to connect the late rapper to ten murders before his Nov. 2020 death