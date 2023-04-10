‘King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer’ Documentary Removed From YouTube

A controversial YouTube documentary labeling King Von ‘Rap’s First Serial Killer’ has been removed from the platform and been subjected to backlash from the late rapper’s family, friends and fans. On Friday (April 7), U.K. documentarian Trap Lore Ross uploaded a video titled King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer on his YouTube channel, which has nearly one million subscribers.

However, the video was taken down from YouTube on Sunday morning (April 9), with Trap Lore Ross hopping on Twitter to share the news of its removal, as well as his intent to have the film put back on his channel. “Video got taken down,” the filmmaker wrote. “Hopefully I can get it back soon, working with YouTube now but it’s Easter weekend. Still on Patreon if you’re desperate.”

Running over four hours in length, King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer connects the “Crazy Story” artist to 10 different murders he allegedly committed prior to his death in 2020, many of which took place in his hometown of Chicago. According to the doc, Von allegedly committed five murders in 2012 alone, including two in October 2012 mere weeks apart.

Trap Lore Ross also surmises that Von took the lives of three more victims in 2014, including infamous Chicago street legend Gakira “K.I.” Barnes, a teen who allegedly committed multiple murders before her own death in April 2014. The film also ties Von to a murder in June 2018, as well as another in Atlanta in March 2019.

While Trap Lore Ross, who has released several documentaries about street beefs and deadly gang rivalries that spill over into the Hip-Hop world, has been commended for his investigative skills, his latest production has also received negative critiques from those blasting him for comparing Von to the likes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Others have pointed out that Von was never convicted of any of the murders he allegedly committed while arguing that him being tagged as a “serial killer” is unfounded and undeserved.

On Reddit, one user wrote a lengthy rebuttal addressing Trap Lore Ross’ claims in King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer, pointing out several discrepancies and alleged errors in the doc that were factually questionable or inconsistent. “Firstly you said because von loves eating cereals thats his way of saying he is a serial killer, i think it’s clear af that you are trying to push a narrative about von,” the user wrote. “You did some research but at the same time you didn’t do enough, you accused von of killing james in december 2012 but von got arrested november 2012 and was locked up throughout december and the whole of 2013. that’s error number one.”

Rapper King Von performs during The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

“King doc is already confirmed that he was killed by lamron, that’s error number two. You showed 0 evidence of von having something to do with dirty rell your evidence for this was from “reddit” that’s error number 3. Von had nothing to do with mannmann death he was in atlanta when this went down and you said your evidence for this is him laughing on ig live that an opp is dead and his song problems which is false, von barely had money by this time crazy story wasn’t even out, he was still with durk, with your mannmann theory i guess von is connected to all the murders that oblock did from december 2017 to november 2020, that’s error number 4. Tyriq is another body that people in reddit made up even tyriq cousin said von had nothing to do with it, error number 5. We all know drose or a thf member killed lil marc i won’t even go into details, error number 6.”

Trap Lore Ross has previously profiled Von on multiple occasions and provided evidence from social media posts, rap lyrics, and other sources in an attempt to connect him to several of the aforementioned murders. He has also profiled other deceased artists such as FBG Duck, Pop Smoke, and XXXTentacion, as well as rap and street beefs involving the likes of Lil Durk, Chief Keef, 6ix9ine, NBA YoungBoy, G Herbo, Young Thug, 22Gz, 03 Greedo and more.

King Von passed away on November 6, 2020 during a shootout in Atlanta in which six people were wounded and another person died. The deadly altercation, which stemmed from Von’s ongoing beef with Chicago rapper Quando Rondo, resulted in the arrest of Timothy Leeks, also known as Lul Timm. Leeks, an affiliate of Rondo, is believed to have fired the fatal shots that killed Von and was charged with his murder, but was released from prison in March 2021 after posting $100,00 bond. In October 2022, Leeks was arrested again, this time on multiple drug charges. King Von’s murder remains unsolved.