‘King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer’ Documentary Back On YouTube

A controversial documentary accusing late rapper King Von of committing 10 murders has been re-uploaded to YouTube after being taken down earlier this week.

The film, King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer, was initially released by documentarian Trap Lore Ross on YouTube last Friday (April 7), but was removed from the platform on Sunday (April 9). Although the circumstances surrounding its removal were vague, the film, which initially ran over four hours in length, was added back to YouTube on Tuesday (April 11). Trap Lore Ross, who had previously voiced his intent to have the project returned to his channel, took to social media to announce the news of his victory. “Video is back,” he wrote in a tweet before sharing a link to the new, edited version of the doc, which now runs around 3.5 hours.

“Blurred all the guns, vapes, weed and cigarettes,” the Brit wrote in response to a social media user inquiring about what changes were made. “Removed Baylo discussing the fact that no funeral homes would take Vons body (even though he’s apparently an Angel and it’s all cap). Removed speculation on who lined up Duck (new info dropped) removed some descriptions of deaths.”

In addition to those changes, another added wrinkle to the revised version of the doc is a portion explaining the textbook definition of a serial killer, likely due to the negative response the doc and its creator received for placing that label upon Von.

In King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer, Ross uses social media posts, timestamps, lyrics, and police reports to connect Von to the murders of alleged gang members. According to the doc, Von allegedly committed five murders in 2012, and three in 2014. In June 2018, Von is said to have taken another life, before claiming his last alleged body in March 2019.

Family, friends and fans of King Von, who was gunned down in a 2020 shootout in Atlanta, have spoken out against the documentary, including one Reddit user, who pointed out several errors in Ross’ timeline of events that cast reasonable doubt over his claims. However, the edited version of the film has maintained its popularity, attracting more than 600,000 views in a single day after being added back to the platform.

Watch King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer below.