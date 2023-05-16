Kirk Franklin Says Tension With Son, Kerrion, Left Him Traumatized

Kirk Franklin says the 2021 fight with his eldest son Kerrion Franklin led to the “worst two years of [his] life.”

The gospel phenom spoke with Page Six on his estranged relationship with the 35-year-old, explaining, “It traumatizes me to this day. It is very difficult, and my wife [Tammy] will tell you. That tape was a reflection of years of what our family dynamic has been going through, just so you know. You don’t have that type of anger out there without there being a history of something.”

The leaked phone conversation included mentions of Franklin threatening violence towards Kerrion, coupled with a string expletives and alleged insults.

Singer Kirk Franklin and son Kerrion Franklin attend the 1999 Essence Awards on April 30, 1999 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Franklin later issued an apology video, detailing, “Recently, my son and I had an argument that he chose to record. I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper, and I said words that are not appropriate. I am sincerely sorry to all of you, I sincerely apologize.

“I’m not perfect, I’m a human and I’m going to make mistakes, and I’m trying to get it right. Please keep me and my family in your prayers. It is shaking me to my core.”

The following year, Kerrion joined the cast of the Zeus reality series, Bad Boys: Los Angeles. Shortly after the series premiered, he was arrested on a 2007 warrant for failing to appear in court after being cited for three misdemeanors and in connection to a woman who was presumed dead.

Kerrion appeared on Larry Reid Live—an Atlanta-based entertainment news talk show—and said, “I’m just keeping my mind positive. I really do aim to live a righteous lifestyle, all of this is unnecessary. I just want you guys to keep me in your prayers.”

In terms of his relationship with his father, Kerrion did not appear in the family holiday portrait in December 2022. He responded to the shared photo by writing on Instagram, “I’m never invited to these pics. Let him enjoy his fantasy.”

Without directly addressing Kerrion’s claim, the “Revolution” singer captioned the picture, “Perfect father? No. Perfect husband? No. Perfect Christian? GOD NO. This picture is perfect because it’s gone through a process…. Filters, coloring, all the things to make it perceivable that’s how we always look. There are no perfect families, so this holiday season take that pressure off of yourself and love the flaws, failures and blemishes of your human family. I love mine, and I thank God that they love me through my process….perfectly. Merry Christmas.”

Kirk Franklin’s new dating show, The One, is co-hosted by his wife, Tammy, and premieres on May 18 on TV One.