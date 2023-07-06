Kobe Bryant Crowned As NBA 2K24 Cover Star

Kobe Bryant has been named as NBA 2K24’s cover athlete. On Thursday (July 6), 2K Games revealed that the late NBA icon would grace the cover of this year’s basketball simulation. NBA 2K24 will feature two covers depicting two different eras of Bean.

The “Black Mamba” Edition depicts the legend wearing No. 24, with his freshly shaven head on full display. Meanwhile, the “Kobe Bryant” Edition will feature one of the athlete’s most iconic shots, with “Frobe” leaping in the air for a monster dunk.

The late great Kobe Bryant has previously been on 2K Games’ coveted cover thrice. After the icon perished in January 2020, 2K honored Bean with the NBA 2K21 “Mamba Forever” edition, depicting the superstar in a portrait of watercolors.

courtesy of 2K Games

Much like the NBA 2K24 iteration, 2K21 came in two different versions featuring the Los Angeles Lakers faithful wearing No. 8 and 24. However, the legendary NBA player’s first 2K cover arrived for NBA 2K10. He was awarded the cover after he snagged his fourth NBA Championship and became the Finals MVP. When KB retired in 2017, 2K featured the “Black Mamba” again on NBA 2K17 to commemorate his storied career.

During his time in the NBA, Kobe Bryant became an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA Champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and the all-time leading scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers. On May 15, 2021, the fearless Lakers leader was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

2K Games is set to offer more cover athlete reveals within the next two days, along with the official release date for NBA2K23 and pricing.