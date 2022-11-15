Kodak Black Blasts 21 Savage For Questioning Nas’ Relevance

The conversation regarding 21 Savage’s remarks about Nas’ relevance has seen a number of figures stepping into the fray to weigh in on the matter, including Kodak Black.

On Monday (Nov. 14), the Floridian rapper took to social media to blast 21 for his appraisal of the Queens legend, defending Nas’ standing and influence in the culture.

“[21 Savage] Talking about, ‘Oh, Nas irrelevant,’” the “Super Gremlins” rapper said in a clip addressing the matter. How the f**k Nas irrelevant, h*e?” Kodak Black asked. “How the f**k Nas ain’t relevant, homie? Ni**a smoking dick! Did a f**king Drake [album]. We salute Drake, we love Drake, okay, whatever.”

Kodak then continued to shower praise on the 49-year-old rap legend, reciting lyrics from his 2002 single “I Can” while continuing to voice his befuddlement over the Atlanta spitter’s comments. “Nas that ni**a, homie. I know I can (I know I can) / Be what I wanna be (Be what I wanna be) / If I work hard at it (If I work hard at it) / I’ll be where I wanna be. You crazy, boy! The f**k? Nas that boy. Homie, you tripping. Nas that ni**a, boy, you tripping, boy. The f**k?”

A longtime fan of the Queens native, the 25-year-old admitted to taking 21’s stance on Nas’ relevance personally, noting that the “A Lot” rapper’s comments were unprompted and unwarranted. “A ni**a f**ked up about Nas. I love that boy, homie. I ain’t saying ni**as ain’t lit or whatever and they on they real. Nas wasn’t bothering you, boy. I wasn’t bothering you, ni**a.”

Kodak’s verbal attack on 21 Savage came hours after audio of the chart-topping lyricist sharing his thoughts on Nas’ current status, in terms of his buzz factor and overall popularity. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” the 30-year-old said on Clubhouse. “I don’t feel like Nas is relevant. He’s not relevant, he just has a loyal ass fan base. He just has a loyal fan base and he still makes good-ass music. But relevant?”

21 Savage said Nas is irrelevant. It's funny because Nas at 49 years old just released 4 better quality albums than his whole discography.



But it's even funnier when 21 Savage is being relevant exclusively thanks to Drake in the last year ? pic.twitter.com/ffIdthZ2ti — Bitch Please (@HipHopEsp_) November 14, 2022

21 Savage would later clarify his remarks, stating that he didn’t mean for his comments to be taken in a disrespectful manner. “I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it,” the Grammy Award-winning rapper wrote on Twitter later that day.

I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it ??‍♂️ — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) November 14, 2022

In addition to Kodak, Nas’ brother Jungle has also spoken out in defense of Esco, as well as a number of rap fans and artists on social media and elsewhere. Nas, who is currently dealing with the recent burglary of his Calabasas home, has yet to issue a response to 21 Savage.