Kodak Black Claims To Be “Clean And Sober” After 90-Day Rehab Stint

Kodak Black has reportedly successfully completed a mandatory rehab stint after violating his probation by testing positive for marijuana and ecstasy (MDNA) on two separate occasions back in October.

At a recent court hearing, the judge overseeing Kodak’s case informed the rapper’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, that he was pleased with his client’s progress since entering the rehabilitation program this past September. Kodak, who was given the opportunity to complete 30 days of his stay in rehab outside of Florida in an attempt to afford him a “better chance” at completing the program, is said to be making a concerted effort to avoid certain crowds and environments that could influence him to begin using again. The 24-year-old is said to be “clean and sober” at this time, despite his penchant for drug-fueled content.

After failing required drug tests, the “Senseless” rapper was ordered to enter and complete the 90-day program to avoid possible jail time. The Florida native is currently “weighing his options” of touring opportunities, which includes numerous dates stateside, as well as abroad. His most recent live performance came during the Rolling Loud California music festival at the NOS Events Center in San Bernadino, Calif. the weekend of Dec. 12.

Kodak Black was one of two rappers, the other being Lil Wayne, to receive a pardon from then-President Donald Trump, this past January prior to Trump’s exit from office. Kodak received a commutation in connection with his 2019 charge of falsifying information on federal forms to purchase firearms, helping the rapper dodge a lengthy prison sentence.