Kodak Black Enrolls At Arizona State University

Kodak Black is apparently focused on his higher learning, as the rap star recently revealed that he’s enrolled to be a student at Arizona State University.

The Kutthroat Bill rapper shared the news in a post on his Instagram, voicing his love for the school’s home state and declaring that he’s eager to continue to educate himself despite being financially secure. “Arizona beennn one of my states fun fact: I’m really enrolled in ASU college after getting my GED in jail I’m jus in love wit applying myself although money so long I can teach the school something,” the 25-year-old wrote.

He also added that he’ll be in Arizona for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, which takes place Sunday (Feb. 12) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. “Anywayssss yea its lit this week ‘AZ’ Super Bowl week I’m in my mood I’m home in my comfort zone reallll comfy.”

Kodak Black performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Terence Rushin/Getty Images

While he’s experienced his share of controversy and legal troubles in recent years, Kodak seems to be adjusting well following his release from prison in 2021. Back in 2018, the rapper announced that he had obtained his GED while incarcerated, a goal he also celebrated on social media, thanking his teachers and congratulating himself for the accomplishment.

“I just received my high school diploma today and although it is a big accomplishment for me I am yearning for more,” he wrote at the time. “I appreciate my teachers Mr. Williams and Mr. Ward for those times when I would get frustrated you worked diligently to make sure I had the right materials and was ready for this big day. Those Saturday classes and putting in over time studying paid of. Momma I know I’m late but I got it.”

In 2022, Kodak Black enjoyed a successful year, with his album Back For Everything debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. His award-nominated hit “Super Gremlin” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was among his best-performing records to date.