Kodak Black Calls For BET Boycott After Latto Wins Song Of The Year

Kodak Black is unhappy with his loss for Song of the Year at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, and he’s calling for a boycott of the network. Kodak, born Bill Kahan Kapri, was beaten out by Latto during the Tuesday night (Oct. 4) event, with “Big Energy” edging out his “Super Gremlin.”

The “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” rapper voiced his frustrations with BET on Wednesday (Oct. 5), tweeting that the whole ordeal was “a damn plot.” Kapri, 25, even took some shots at Latto, mockingly referring to her as “frappuccino” and “lache.”

“This whole sh*t looked like a damn plot,” he said during an Instagram Live session. “They probably hollerin’ at BET, like don’t give him that sht. I told [people] weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to Frappuccino.”

Black continued, growing increasingly hostile in his posts, referring to the artist, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, as a “mutt.” He also demanded his fans boycott BET, claiming the network is “not for the people.”

“The woman empowerment sh*t kool! Don’t take nun from nobody but you still gotta work for it!” the Florida artist exclaimed. “Don’t jus simply give it to somebody kuz they a woman!!!!! If that’s the case y’all shoulda gave song of the year to Glorilla not that hating ass mutt.”

“Everyone Needa Boycott Connie Orlando & BET! Y’all Lame Af & Y’all Not Really For The People Fr! BET WATERED DOWN!!!,” he wrote.

Stephens, 23, saw Kapri’s online rant and responded indirectly, referencing the “frappucino” name he used to mock her. She took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 5) and posted a string of pictures, simply captioned “#Frappuccino.” The Ohio-bred rapper then went to Twitter to further referenced the coffee-inspired nickname. “What kinda Frappuccino I look like I taste like???,” she slyly asked her followers.

Look through the posts below.