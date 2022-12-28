Kodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Conviction

Kodak Black is not happy about Tory Lanez being found guilty on all three charges in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. The 25-year-old had some incendiary words for both the Grammy winner and Jay-Z, whom many people have intimated has some involvement in the jury’s decision.

“This sh*t ain’t right homie,” the “Super Gremlin” rapper said. “Tory Lanez a good ni**a, bruh. If I had come out and done some sh*t and this sh*t f**king with my Christmas Eve, homie, ni**as ain’t finna talk about that, ni**as finna act like this sh*t ain’t even happen.”

The Pompano Beach, Fla. rep went on to surmise that something political was happening behind the scenes beyond the court proceedings. “Now I wasn’t even in the courtroom, but at the same time, if there is some f**ked up sh*t going on, ni**as ain’t gonna want to say nothing because this whole politics bullsh*t, and then all this JAY-Z sh*t, homie.”

Kodak and Tory have previously worked together on multiple records, including “Spain,” “F**k With You,” and “Grah Tah Tah.” Beyond their musical relationship, Yak described the Brampton, Canada artist as his “kindred spirit” who will “stop and pray with you right quick.”

Though the Back For Everything artist admitted he is opposed to violence against women, he also believed that Megan Thee Stallion was “caught in a few lies” when she took the witness stand. “Whatever escapade transpired, them people was drunk. And when people talking like they done caught this female in a few lies and shit. They done caught this woman in a few lies. Okay, so that sh*t shouldn’t be admissible in court, homie!”

Dennis Byron says, according to the prosecution, Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion allegedly got into a fight over her opinion that his music wasn't good, also claims Megan and Tory were in an intimate relationship despite her denying it.



Much like Tory Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, Kodak is convinced Roc Nation plays a bigger role in this trial than people realize. “Roc Nation and JAY-Z don’t want to feel like, ‘Oh, we investing money in this bi**h and then they caught her lying.’ Oh, what that mean? Roc Nation a lie? Or some crazy sh*t like that. That sh*t crazy, bro.”

Tory Lanez is facing up to 22 years in prison and deportation. His sentencing will take place in January 2023. Fans have put together a petition to appeal the verdict via Change.org that currently has over 44,000 signatures.