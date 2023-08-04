Kodak Black Rushed To Emergency Room, Video Shows

Kodak Black was rushed to the hospital in a new viral TikTok clip. On Thursday (Aug. 3), user Ashmillenarian posted the footage, showing the artist being wheeled into a Broward Health hospital located in Florida’s Broward County.

In the post’s caption, the social media user alerted their followers to pray for Kodak as he appeared to be unwell and hashtagged OD, or overdose. “Y’all pray for Kodak #OD #KodakBlack #Prayers #Fyp #BrowardHealth,” they typed in the caption.

Kodak’s hospitalization arrived months after the rapper was ordered to attend rehab after testing positive for fentanyl. The Miami Herald reported that Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy enabled the “Super Gremlin” entertainer to begin his 30-day rehab program after March 7, 2023, so he could still perform at Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud. “You better get it together,” Duffy asserted.

Judge Duffy issued a warrant for Black’s arrest after the rapper didn’t appear for a court-ordered drug test in February 2023. He then tested positive five days later.

Kodak Black to enter Rehab after failing drug test ? pic.twitter.com/Pwia99JxDt — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 1, 2023

Elsewhere in drug-related offenses, Fetty Wap was recently sentenced to six years in federal prison on drug trafficking charges in May 2023. According to The New York Times, the musician, who has been in custody since August 2022, received a sentence one year longer than the minimum, with prosecutors pushing for his sentence to be between seven and nine years.

Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, spoke about Fetty’s glorification of drug culture in his music video “Trap Queen,” as a reason for their sentencing decision.

“Young people who admire the defendant and are considering selling drugs need to be sent a message that selling drugs is not a glamorous lifestyle and, if they participate in that trade, they will receive lengthy prison sentences… What makes this case unusual is Mr. Maxwell’s motivation,” he wrote. “Personal gain was not his motivation. Rather, he was motivated by his commitment to financially support others. He now realizes that he does not have to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders.”