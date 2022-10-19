Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On Instagram

Kodak Black apparently has the hots for rapper GloRilla, as he recently revealed with his public display of affection toward the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” creator on social media.

During GloRilla’s Instagram Live session on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Floridian hopped in the comment section to seemingly let his feelings be known. “You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak wrote, referencing lyrics from GloRilla’s Cardi B-assisted hit “Tomorrow 2.” In the song, the Memphis rep raps, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”

GloRilla is the latest woman to bring out Kodak’s unique brand of charm, as he’s previously attempted to woo the likes of Lauren London. The “ZEZE” rapper may have already hinted at his admiration for GloRilla. He recently complimented her by arguing that the CMG artist should have won the Song of the Year award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards instead of rapper Latto, whom he blasted for her hit song “Energy” winning the hardware over his own “Super Gremlins” single.

GloRilla attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

“The Woman Empowerment S**t Kool,” Kodak wrote on Twitter shortly after the awards. “Don’t Take Nun From Nobody But You Still Gotta Work For It! Don’t Jus Simply Give It To Somebody Kuz They A Woman !!!!! If That’s The Case Y’all Shoulda Gave Song Of The Year To Glorilla Not That Hating A** Mutt.”

GloRilla has yet to respond to Kodak Black’s flirtation.