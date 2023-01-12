Kodak Black And NBA YoungBoy Squash Beef

Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy are starting 2023 with peace. The young rappers have set aside their multi-year beef.

“That boy Top said bring him some coconut rice with the jerk chicken,” the 25-year-old said in reference to the Baton Rouge, La. rapper in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday (Jan. 12). It appears they were planning to meet up. Another voice in the video asks for clarification while the “Super Gremlin” rapper FaceTimes the 23-year-old. “What’s up ni**a, NBA YoungBoy! What they do bi**h!” he says.

Kodak Black & NBA YoungBoy have finally squashed their beef ?? pic.twitter.com/BwLyafFnNO — Rap Alert (@The_rap_alert) January 12, 2023

The “Nevada” artist returns the greeting before being asked what he wants to eat.

“I want pans of it!” YoungBoy says. “Two pans of jerk chicken, two pans of coconut rice,” which makes Kodak laugh. “Y’all boys eatin’ good,” the man, who is revealed to be a chef, says. “Aye look, when you get a chance, you got to taste this sh*t here though. This what I created,” in reference to the gumbo the Pompano Beach, Fla. rapper was eating.

Yak quickly jumps in, saying “You know they having all that sh*t in Louisiana” before being interrupted by the chef who says, “I know, when I used to go to the Bayou Classic they used to have that sh*t.”

Evidently, nothing brings people together like a love for food.

Their feud dates back to 2017 when many believed Kodak Black took shots at NBA YoungBoy on his track “Time Never Mattered.” He rapped, “But I hope that I don’t go broke again, ni**a I’m killin’ young babies / Kodak never goin’ broke again, ni**a you a free agent.”

From there, Quando Rondo, one of YoungBoy’s affiliates, burned Yak’s Sniper Gang shirts on film in 2018, and the “ZEZE” artist’s crew retaliated by burning a Never Broke Again LLC shirt.

In 2019, YoungBoy began dating Kodak’s ex and then released “Letter To Kodak” after he was sentenced to 46 months in prison. Tensions mounted in April 2020 when Kodak Black accused NBA YoungBoy of cooperating with the police in connection to the alleged Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather stabbing that reportedly took place in his home. They went back and forth on social media for some time, but it appears that now, finally, bygones are bygones.