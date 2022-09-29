Kodak Black Pays Rent For 28 South Florida Families In Need

Rapper Kodak Black takes photos with fans during the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals at the FLA Live Arena on May 3, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida.

In a refreshing change of pace, Kodak Black recently made headlines for positive reasons, as the rapper paid the rent of 28 South Florida families who were on the verge of being evicted.

TMZ reports the 25-year-old partnered with community leader Francky Pierre-Paul and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation to not only cover the past due rent of Merry Place Housing Project residents, but also what they would owe for the remainder of the year.

“28 families was bout to get evicted for being behind on their rent a few months,” the “Lockjaw” artist said. “I paid what they owed and also paid their rents for the next few months so they good for the remaining of the year.”

His payments amounted to almost $90,000.

This act is personal for the Pompano Beach rapper, as he can identify with their struggles having grown up in the projects himself.

“I’m a project baby. I do it fa the projects. People relying on just enough cash to survive,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Kodak has been charitable to his community. In July 2021, the Back For Everything rapper held an A/C drive in Pompano Beach for project residents suffering through the brutal Florida heat.