Kodak Black Pays Homage To PnB Rock In 2022 Bet Hip Hop Awards Performance

Kodak Black blazed the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards stage in Atlanta and had his fallen comrade PnB Rock on his mind. The Pompano Beach, Fla. rapper performed their 2016 record “Too Many Years” and shared words about the Philadelphia rapper’s impact on his life. “Long live PnB, man,” he said. “You touched a real gangster. Put your hands up for PnB Rock. Let’s go!”

Yak then transitioned into his recent single “Walk” while surrounded by men in ski masks and all-black sweat suits. Of course, the 25-year-old finished his set with his 2022 hit “Super Gremlin” while his backup dancers switched into orange ski masks to match his black, orange, and white leather jacket.

As flames surrounded the “Spin” rapper and his backup dancers, they all removed their masks for one final chant of the popular “Super Gremlin” line: “I knew the perc was fake, but I still ate it ’cause I’m a gremlin.”

Ahead of the show, the 25-year-old flexed on the red carpet in his all-green velour suit. It was a major night for the Back For Everything rapper as “Super Gremlin” was nominated for Song Of The Year.

Watch Kodak Black’s 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards performance below.