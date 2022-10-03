Kodak Black Apologizes To PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Regarding Rapper’s Death

Kodak Black has apologized for insensitive remarks aimed at Stephanie Sibounheuang, girlfriend of late rapper PnB Rock, who was killed Sept. 12. in Los Angeles.

The Florida rapper, 25, explained in a recent Instagram Live that he was “angry” when he woke up to discover the star had been killed, and “went with what everybody was saying” when he blamed Sibounheuang posting her location with the Philly rapper for his death, as an armed man robbed and murdered the rapper in a South Los Angeles Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles restaurant.

Black even went so far as to say, “That h*e might as well kill herself” at the time.

“At that moment, it was sounding like she did some bullsh*t, so s**t, you know, kill yourself. Other than that, I don’t wish no bad on her. I give my apologies to her,” he said following news that Sibounheuang’s actions did not factor into Rock’s untimely death.

“I hope she keep her head up and all that,” he added. The “No Flockin” rapper also shared his version of a tribute to PnB Rock on Instagram.

On Friday (Sept. 30), a third arrest was made in relation to the murder. Freddie Lee Trone, the suspected getaway driver, was taken into custody two days after his 17-year-old son, the alleged gunman.

Both have been formally charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery. Trone’s wife and the alleged shooter’s stepmother, Shauntel Trone, was also arrested for being an accessory to the crime.