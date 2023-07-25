Kodak Black Received A Rolls-Royce And Cash For 6ix9ine Collab, Says Wack 100

Kodak Black’s recent collaboration with 6ix9ine reportedly netted him a luxury vehicle and a sizeable sum of cash.

According to Hip-Hop manager Wack 100, Kodak was coaxed into appearing on a song with the controversial rapper with “a whole lot of money,” which he received as a down-payment for the feature. After finalizing paperwork and scheduling a date for Kodak to record in the studio, Wack reveals the Sniper Gang rapper appeared hours later than expected, but was fully game for the collaborative effort.

“It was supposed to be like 8 o’ clock, I seen Kodak by 1 [am],” he said during a recent appearance on the No Jumper podcast on Sunday (July 23). “Some things worth waiting on. Kodak pulled up [with] his girl and his kid, with fire in his eyes.”

The Clubhouse mainstay says that prior to laying down music, Kodak Black and 6ix9ine had a “man-to-man” conversation to express their respective positions. Wack also claims to have gifted the Florida rapper keys to a Rolls-Royce after completing the feature, titled “Shaka Laka.”

“And then right before [Kodak] left, shit, we kept it gangsta,” Wack revealed. “He came in a black car and he left in a Rolls-Royce. Tossed him the keys, tell him ‘go home’ … he put his baby seat in that bi**h, he jumped in the driver’s seat, he put his driver in the passenger seat, his queen in the back and I jumped on the freeway with him.”

Kodak Black’s appearance on “Shaka Laka” — which also features Yailin la Mas Viral and has amassed over 10 million views as of press time — is one of the first instances of a rap artist joining him on a record. This is due to the backlash he received for cooperating with the federal government in the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods RICO Case, for which he received a lenient prison sentence and was freed from prison after serving less than one year.

The “Super Gremlin” rapper has received backlash for his decision to work with 6ix9ine, as Boosie Badazz has voiced his disappointment over the record. “That ni**a Yak fucked me up,” the Baton Rouge native said in a clip on social media. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f**ked up right now.” He continued to blast Kodak, questioning his street credibility and accusing him of letting down his hometown.

“I know the state of Florida f**ked up right now. This ni**a ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little ni**a wasn’t like that, bro. Ni**a ain’t no street ni**a, at all. Damn. F**ked me up.”

He also scoffed at the thought of Kodak’s defense being that the collaboration was merely based on a fiscal decision before concluding his tirade. “Ni**a hurt me with that one, f**ked me up. Don’t care how much money you give.”

Listen to 6ix9ine “Shaka Laka” featuring Kodak Black and Yailin la Mas Viral below.