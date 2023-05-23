Kodak Black Previews Short Film ‘The Don’ Ahead Of New Album ‘Pistolz & Pearlz’

Kodak Black revealed his next release is more than music. The Florida native shared a clip of a short film on Monday (May 22) titled The Don ahead of his pending album. Uploaded to social media, the teaser features the 25-year-old rapper as a cigar-smoking crime boss faced with tough decisions.

According to the caption, fans of the “No Flockin'” rapper have the opportunity to experience The Don live.

“Sign up now with the link for your chance to catch the Exclusive Screening For My Feature Short Film,” he captioned the clip, sharing the locations for the viewings in Miami, New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

The Don comes days after the “Super Gremlin” performer revealed details of his fifth studio album Pistolz & Pearlz. Sharing the album artwork across social media, the rapper seemingly signaled his exit from his label.

“THANX to EVERYONE THATS BEEN ON THIS JOURNEY WITH ME LUVIN & THUGGIN !,” wrote the chart-topping artist. “I COULDNT FIND PEACE WITHOUT ALL THE VIOLENCE @atlanticrecords It’s Been Well !!! Nothing But Gratitude & The Utmost Respect.”

Along with the album artwork, Kodak Black shared a track list of 21 songs, with listed features from EST Gee, Loe Shimmy, Lil Crix, VVSNCE, and more. Both Pistolz & Pearlz and The Don are set to be released on Friday (May 26.)

The album and film’s release date falls just before Kodak Black’s second annual Kodak Black Day Festival. Scheduled for the musician’s 26th birthday on June 11 in his hometown, the summertime event will feature a car and bike show, as well as a currently unnamed special guest. Tickets for the affair range from $60 to $5,000.