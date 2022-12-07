Krystal Teams Up With Charlamagne Tha God For New “Side Chik” Commercial

Radio personality, author and host Charlamange Tha God is the latest celebrity to join the Krystal burger franchise. As part of their newest “Side Chik” sandwich campaign, the South Carolina native appeared in a Krystal ad featuring the juicy little chicken sliders.

The new Rock Davis-directed commercial follows rapper and Krystal’s marketing head 2 Chainz and social media influencer Brittany Renner kicking off the campaign back in October.

Produced by Krystal’s Creative Marketing Director Ajona “Jax” Camile, the married man of eight years starts the commercial scene at a holiday party, chatting in a huddle of men.

Charlamagne Tha God In Krystal “Side Chik” commercial Screenshot

“Man these Side Chiks will be here any minute. I’m telling you these Side Chiks are amazing,” Charlamagne says excitedly.

Further ranting and raving, the 44-year-old says, “These Side Chiks are thick. These Side Chiks are juicy. These Side Chiks are fun-sized. You’re gonna love these Side Chiks man, trust me. They’re gonna change your life.”

A bystander named Jake then reminds CThaGod of his marital status.

“Why are you talking about side chicks Charlamagne, aren’t you married?” says Jake.

In return The Breakfast Club hosts says, “You know what Jake? I am married and we don’t cheat — that’s why you should mind your business. Come on guys, no Side Chik for Jake.” He then proceeds to grab everyone a burger except the eavesdropper.

Camile spoke about shooting with the best-selling author and entrepreneur in a press release obtained by VIBE.

“We had a very short turnaround for this shoot, but it was extremely fun to execute! Not to mention, Charlamagne Tha God was a pleasure to work with on this production. I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish and am excited for it to air this holiday season!”

Charlamagne and his wife Jessica McKelvey announced in November that they were new franchisees of the restaurant. The couple plans to open six Krystal locations in their home state of South Carolina beginning in 2023.

“The Krystal restaurant brand is known for bringing quality ingredients and creativity to customers and we are proud to be franchise owners and even prouder to be providing jobs for our folks by investing in our home state,” said Charlamagne and wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey in a press release.

Watch Charlamagne praise the Krystal “Side Chik” sandwich above.