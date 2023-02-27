Kyla Pratt Reveals Her Dream Role Amid 2023 NAACP Image Awards Win

Kyla Pratt has been a veteran in the game, stealing the hearts of fans as Breanna Barnes on One on One, Penny Proud on The Proud Family, and its subsequent reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

With her reprised role as the beloved animated teenager, Pratt took home the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television) at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Despite her aforementioned breakout roles and other leading parts in Fat Albert, Love & Basketball, and Dr. Dolittle, the comedic actress reveals which dream role she’d like to tackle next.

“I think right now, I’m really interested in some action. I’ve been in the gym, you know what I’m saying?” she cooly teased to VIBE on the Image Awards red carpet.

“And I’m a beast when it comes that, you know what I’m saying? But no, I just want to do something that’s physically challenging. I love to be challenged. So I think right about now, I think that’s what I want to do,” explained the mother of two.

When asked about Black Hollywood‘s legacy, Pratt, 36, shared that it means “allowing my community to feel seen and to feel loved and to not feel alone, to create projects and have amazing things for us to watch and see ourselves in and love ourselves in, and know that we’re all in this together. [But mostly] I’m happy I get to be a part of it.”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is streaming now on Disney+.