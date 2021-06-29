Kyle Massey Charged With Felony For Alleged Explicit Texts With 13-Year-Old

Kyle Massey is accused of inappropriate communications with a teenager and now faces felony charges. The 29-year-old actor has reportedly been charged with one count of immoral communication with a minor, according to court documents filed in June in King County, Wash.

The charge against the actor is in connection to a 2018 incident between Massey and an underaged person. The following year, a lawsuit was filed by the pre-teen’s family against the then, 27-year-old was for “sending explicit matter to a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor, annoying or molesting a minor and emotional distress.” Seeking $1.5 million in damages, the family claimed Massey used his power and position against the teenager who wanted to be an actress.

According to the report, he had known the girl since she was only four years old and presented himself as a father figure. In November 2018, she reached out to Massey about auditioning for a reboot of his spinoff series, Cory in the House. He and then-girlfriend Hana Giraldo allowed the teenager to stay in their home. The next month, he allegedly sent the then-eight-grader Snapchat messages of his erect penis and a message that read, “‘LOL/Just me messing with u LOL.’”

Massey’s mother, Angel, took to social media to address the accusations and defend her son. In the posted video, she talks about how the matter is “old news” and equates it to scorned “baby mama” taking a former lover back to a “courthouse to get more child support.”

“KYLE MASSEY: THIS HEADLINE TODAY IS OLD ACCUSATION FROM THE SAME MOM FROM 2019,” begins her Instagram post‘s caption. “The Seattle KINDRA ANDREAS WOMAN! She took the same CALIFORNIA COMPLAINT that she was unsuccessful in prosecuting and filed it in SEATTLE where she lives. MY SON KYLE IS THE VICTIM TODAY JUST AS HE WAS BACK ON FEBRUARY 14,2019 when we got the 1.5 MILLION DOLLAR EXTORTION DEMAND! KYLE IS NOT IN JAIL,” Angel Massey captioned a video of her talking about the case via Instagram on June 29.”

Kyle Massey allegedly failed to appear for his arraignment on Monday in King County. Massey is best known for starring as the sneaky, kid-brother of Raven-Symone on the hit series, That’s So Raven and the aforementioned spin-off. Since his Disney fame, he went on to a handful of small roles including a guest role on the Gabrielle Union lead series Being Mary Jane. He was also the runner-up on the celebrity competition series, Dancing With The Stars in 2010.