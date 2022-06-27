Kyrie Irving Names ‘Making The Band’ As One Of His Favorite Moments From Diddy’s Career

Kyrie Irving made an appearance at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday (June 26). Wearing a t-shirt spreading the message of “free education,” the athlete smiled and cheerfully waved at the press and fans as he walked through the venue. The Brooklyn Nets point guard spoke with VIBE on the red carpet and shared his excitement for the ceremony.

“Seeing all our beautiful black folk out here, you know, it’s not too often and I’ll pop out and show up to things like this. But when I do, I know it’s for intentional purposes,” he shared when asked what he looked forward to. “Being around our cultural heroes, you know, people that are set precedent in, in our society. So awesome. I’m excited about that.”

Kyrie Irving attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The NBA star also expressed respect for Diddy who was recognized with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award during the program.

For him, one of his favorite things to come from the Bad Boy pioneer is his reality series, Making The Band.

“Just seeing him in his business space, seeing how many people he put on,” he says. “It’s never easy to be an iconic figure out here in society with so much pressure. So I’m excited to see him push the culture forward, as he has been doing.”

During the 2022 BET Awards, Diddy accepted his honor and thanked his peers, his friends, his family, and his fans for supporting his decades-long career. Watch the full speech below.