La La Anthony Talks Dating Preferences Following Carmelo Anthony Split

Actress La La Anthony opened up about her dating preferences this week, as the beauty has been single since her split from ex, Carmelo Anthony.

In TMZHipHop’s encounter with the BMF and Power star, she spoke on dating in 2023 and how it’s gone from 22-year-old guys wanting to date her to feeling like “no guys want to date her,” she joked.

When asked “what kind of age bracket she wants to date?” the mom-of-one responded with “age aint nothing but a number” — a quotable from the late-Aaliyah‘s 1994 hit written by R. Kelly.

“I prefer whoever is for me,” she said when asked if she would go for a 40-year-old over a 22-year-old. “If God says it’s for me, I’m good with it. Everybody is different, 22 is a little too young.”

She did agree that 34 is a good age for her to date. See below.

The New York-native has been keeping busy since her divorce from NBA All-star Anthony. Following her split from the 12-year marriage, she’s starred in 50 Cent’s Power series and more recently his BMF franchise. The 39-year-old also plays the role of “Dom” in the Starz show The Chi.

La La has also done amazing philanthropic work with prison institutions like Riker’s Island and more where she works with prisoners weekly.

“Merry Christmas everybody I hosted a holiday dinner at Rikers Island & I wanted to shout out the the young men who participate in my initiative every week & work SOOO hard to make real changes in their lives,” she wrote on Christmas Day via Instagram with photos from the infamous prison.

“Thank you to the staff that helps us run the initiative and puts in hard work as well. Our holiday dinner was sponsored by @thechelseahousenyc @thredz_nyc @mainohustlehard & the food was incredible! Perfect way to spend the holidays giving thanks for all of our blessings,” she added.

Since the couple’s separation, La La nèe Alani Nicole Vázquez, has been a hot commodity — breaking the internet almost every time she posts to social media. She recently brought in the New Year with a photo of her wearing a sheer cover-up over a black mono-kini. Glowing, her comment section filled with compliments and fire emojis.

Not sure if the bachelorette will be looking to get into a relationship any time soon, but in the meantime fans can catch her on the new season of BMF which premieres on Friday (Jan. 6) at 8 p.m. ET.