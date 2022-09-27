LaKeith Stanfield Not Engaged, Despite Fan Speculation

LaKeith Stanfield attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

LaKeith Stanfield is not engaged.

This should come as great news to several fans of the actor following speculation that he recently popped the question to a mystery woman.

Many of his social media followers believed he was betrothed thanks to a since-deleted Instagram snap of the Atlanta star holding hands with a woman rocking a diamond ring on her left hand.

“Roma romance,” Stanfield, 31, captioned the charming snap, featuring the pair preparing to indulge in desserts while enjoying black-and-white film Roma together via their laptop.

Two days prior, the “Sorry to Bother You” star shared a photo with his assumed love interest, as he is seen kissing the beauty on her neck as she snaps a mirror selfie of the couple.

Fans of the “Uncut Gems” actor immediately expressed their disappointment in believing Stanfield was off the market.

“I just threw my phone against the wall,” wrote one fan, with another sarcastically adding, “What is this pain in my chest!!”

Others, however, were all in for the couple and appreciated the promotion of “Black Love” on their timeline.

“1st the picture now this ?????? damn damn damn (in my Florida Evans voice! ! Jk.. congrats! Black love wins again ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote one supporter.

Despite the speculation, a rep for Stanfield has confirmed to VIBE that the Oscar-nominated actor is not engaged to be married.

The actor was previously linked to Black Monday actress Xosha Roquemore, with whom he shares one daughter.