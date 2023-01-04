LaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And “Secret” Baby In Post-Holiday Recap

To close out the 2022 holiday season, LaKeith Stanfield announced that he was now engaged to model Kasmere Trice, despite rumors that surfaced months prior. However, his joy was halted when reports claimed that the Atlanta star was now a father of two.

Artist Tylor Hurd took to Instagram to reveal that she shares a nine-month old daughter named Apollo with the actor. “Decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022…meet Apollo Stanfield,” the 23-year-old wrote in the since-deleted video which highlighted intimate, familial moments between herself, Stanfield, and their child.

However, in comments that were also scrubbed, the Get Out actor, 31, alluded to a privacy agreement they had in place, stating, “Thanks for respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet. Very considerate of you.”

To which Hurd responded, “Value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn’t your baby or that I was just a random? you value your privacy but your gf post everything y’all do lol okay.”

Stanfield rebutted, “I never once in my life said she wasn’t my baby. I hope this does whatever it was supposed to do for you.” He later added, “my adult relationship privacy and children are two different things.”

It was previously reported that he shares a daughter, with actress Xosha Roquemore.

Hurd’s post arrived mere hours after the Knives Out star revealed he and Trice were now betrothed.

As a means to focus on his peace, Stanfield broke his silence on the controversy in a post-holiday recap. “Back to work. Loved the holidays and spending time with family. Some really great moments with loved ones. Beautiful time with my fiancé and the reinforcement of our bond in the midst of any kind of climate,” the statement read. “…Time to place focus back on the craft at hand. Let God guide. Cheers to a fire new year!”

Hurd addressed via her Instagram Stories on Saturday (Dec. 31) that she is not “jealous” of his relationship “to a woman he’s known for 5 months.” She allegedly has even tried to meet Trice, but to no avail, and explained the root of her frustrations.

“I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when i tried,” Hurd continued. “What I’m upset about is that he made more time to spend with this woman than he’s spent with Apollo her whole life and has been actively ignoring me when I’m trying to figure things out for our child. Those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her.”

Stanfield’s rep did not immediately return VIBE’s request for comment.