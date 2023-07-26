LaKeith Stanfield And Model Kasmere Trice Quietly Married In Private Ceremony, Welcome New Baby

Congratulations are in order for LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice, as the Atlanta actor quietly wed the model in a private ceremony following their December engagement.

The couple has also revealed that they’ve welcomed a child together, though they are remaining tight-lipped regarding the infant’s name and sex.

“There’s life before being a parent, and then there’s life being a parent. It completely changes,” Stanfield — who has two daughters from previous relationships — shared with People, with first time mom Trice adding of their youngest, “We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible.”

The Knives Out actor went on to add, “Being in the public eye can be something that’s amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you. There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody. We want to be the ones to tell our story. We’re bringing our family forward so we may inspire others.”

The pair met in Canada while Stanfield was working on a project, the actor saying they initially just wanted to “feel each other out” before unexpectedly falling in love.

“As love does, it just smacked us out of nowhere. I’m working on my music, writing and writing, and then this person who I was seemingly writing about pops up in my life. It was strange.”

While initially hesitant to enter into anything serious, he eventually “released myself to the love,” he says, proposing to the 5’10” beauty during an island vacation in December. He was also by her side as she gave birth.

“All I ever tried to do in those crazy moments, like when she was in labor, was be a support system. That and figure out how many ice chips I needed to give her,” he shared.

LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

For Trice, witnessing her partner be an amazing dad to his two eldest children helped solidify their bond even more, telling the mag, “I’m really honored that I got to see the father in [him] before I was even having our baby.”

Stanfield shares his eldest daughter with The Mindy Project actress Xosha Roquemore and his 2nd born with artist Tylor Hurd, who blasted the Get Out star in January for allegedly denying their child and claiming she was just a “random” fling, both allegations Stanfield denied.

“Sometimes, when things can get difficult, you have to remember that what’s most important is the child,” the father of three told People, “and that we’re pushing ourselves to grow, so we can reflect back to them the good things.”

Overall, the pair couldn’t be in a better place, with Stanfield wrapping up by declaring his life-long love for his wife.

“We’ve manifested this beautiful family. I want to spend the rest of my life with her.”