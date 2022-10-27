La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony attend the 11th Annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar on April 18, 2016 in New York City.

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.

During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce.

The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks in February 2011.

“When we lived here [in New York] under all of that [attention], that’s when things became complicated,” La La said.

“I think that was kind of the start. Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage.”

Anthony, also known as Alani Nicole “La La” Anthony, noted that, while New York City wasn’t the only reason for their failed marriage, it still played a significant role.

“That’s not the only reason things didn’t work out, but things got tough with New York. Just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing.”

Carmelo and La La Anthony tied the knot in July 2010. The Chi actress would ultimately file to divorce Melo in 2021, noting irreconcilable differences as her motivation. However, she told Alex during their conversation that she and the NBA star remain friends and co-parent their 15-year-old son, Kiyan.

Anthony, 41, was made a series regular on STARZ’s BMF in March 2022.

Along with Anthony as Markisha, the second season will feature Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. as Demetrius Flenory Sr., Da’Vinchi as Terry Flenory, Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory, Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory, Kash Doll as Monique, and Myles Truitt as B-Mickie.

Mo’Nique will appear as a character named Goldie, a new role created for her by 50 Cent, BMF’s producer.

Yung Miami is also set to star in the series as Deanna Washington, a mysterious role that Fif has been relatively quiet on.

STARZ’s BMF will return in January 2023.

Listen to La La Anthony’s episode of Call Her Daddy below.